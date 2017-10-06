Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Could get some work in Friday

While Lee (ribs) was supposedly not seen during the media portion of Friday's practice, the Jaguars indicated he was present for Friday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It was not surprising to hear of Lee's absence Friday on the heels of two missed practices, but the team says he was actually present, which is a good sign for those hoping to include Lee in this week's lineups. His Week 5 status will be uncertain until the Jaguars release an official update on his status, but that should come shortly after Friday's practice comes to a close.

