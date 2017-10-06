Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Could get some work in Friday
While Lee (ribs) was supposedly not seen during the media portion of Friday's practice, the Jaguars indicated he was present for Friday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
It was not surprising to hear of Lee's absence Friday on the heels of two missed practices, but the team says he was actually present, which is a good sign for those hoping to include Lee in this week's lineups. His Week 5 status will be uncertain until the Jaguars release an official update on his status, but that should come shortly after Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...