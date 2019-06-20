Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Could land on PUP list

Lee (knee) is aiming to be ready for Week 1, but there is a chance he starts the season on the PUP list, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

There's also a chance Lee ends up on a snap count even if he's ready for the regular-season opener. He'll be more than a full year removed from his knee injury at that point, but the combination of ACL and PCL damage made for a lengthy recovery and rehab process. Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell recently acknowledged that Lee isn't expected to be ready for the start of training camp, instead pointing to later in August as a reasonable target for the 27-year-old's return to practice.