Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Dealing with knee issue

Lee isn't expected to practice Wednesday while he tends to a knee injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

A rib injury limited Lee's practice reps last week and left him questionable heading into Sunday's eventual loss to the Rams, but he ended up logging 55 snaps in that contest, hauling in five of 10 targets for a season-high 83 yards. Though Lee wasn't forced to exit the contest early, he apparently picked up the knee injury along the way, which could result in the wideout's practice time being limited once again. Unless Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone suggests after Wednesday's practice that Lee's injury is more than a minor concern, however, the USC product doesn't look to be in any immediate danger of missing the Week 7 matchup with the Colts.