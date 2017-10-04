Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Dealing with rib issue

Lee is dealing with a rib injury and isn't expected to practice Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lee was on the field for 57 of the Jaguars' 78 offensive snaps in their Week 4 loss to the Jets, catching two of his three targets for 18 yards. The starting wideout's status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Steelers approaches, with Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn candidates to see added work in Week 5 if Lee is out or limited at all.