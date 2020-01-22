Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Disastrous season finishes on IR
Lee (shoulder) ended the season on injured reserve and caught three passes for 18 yards in six games.
The 28-year-old was limited in training camp as he continued his recovery from a torn ACL last year, and he was never able to get on track before landing on IR with the shoulder injury in late October. Lee agreed to a four-year, $34 million deal with the Jaguars in March 2018, but he's barely seen the field since signing the contract. Lee seems a likely candidate to be released with the Jaguars hurting for cap space, since he would carry a dead cap hit of only $3.5 million in 2020 and $1.75 million in 2021.
