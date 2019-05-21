Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Doing light work during OTAs

Lee (knee) was seen running on the side during OTAs on Tuesday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lee is still making his way back from a torn ACL he suffered during the third week of the preseason last year. Head coach Doug Marrone has said that he expects the wideout to make his full return late in the preseason, so the Jaguars will likely continue to slowly work Lee back into the swing of things over the next few months.