Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Exits Sunday's game

Lee was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints with a right foot injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Lee did not have a catch and carried once for one yard, while Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark served as the Jaguars' primary wide receiver targets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories