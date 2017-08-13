Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Exits with air cast on leg

Lee left Sunday's practice with an air cast on his right leg, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lee suffered a non-contact injury, with teammate Telvin Smith immediately calling the training staff onto the field. The fourth-year wideout couldn't put any weight on his injured leg and had to be carted off, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports. The early reports all hint at a serious injury, which would be a huge loss for a Jacksonville passing game built around its wideout trio of Lee, Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories