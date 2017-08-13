Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Exits with air cast on leg

Lee left Sunday's practice with an air cast on his right leg, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lee suffered a non-contact injury, with teammate Telvin Smith immediately calling the training staff onto the field. The fourth-year wideout couldn't put any weight on his injured leg and had to be carted off, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports. The early reports all hint at a serious injury, which would be a huge loss for a Jacksonville passing game built around its wideout trio of Lee, Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns.