Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Exits with shoulder injury

Lee is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Jets due to a shoulder injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lee left the field midway through the second quarter. He missed Week 7 due to an ankle issue. Keelan Cole, who scored in the first quarter, could see an increased role on offense as long as Lee is unable to go.

