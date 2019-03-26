Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected back before Week 1

Coach Doug Marrone expects Lee (knee) to return late in the preseason, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lee suffered a torn ACL during the third week of the 2018 preseason and thus has more than a full year to recover before Week 1 in 2019. It sounds like he won't be ready for spring practices but at least is on track for some degree of participation at the start of training camp. Lee and Dede Westbrook are the early favorites to draw the most targets from new quarterback Nick Foles, though D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole are also viable candidates to get snaps at wide receiver.

More News
Our Latest Stories