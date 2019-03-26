Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected back before Week 1
Coach Doug Marrone expects Lee (knee) to return late in the preseason, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Lee suffered a torn ACL during the third week of the 2018 preseason and thus has more than a full year to recover before Week 1 in 2019. It sounds like he won't be ready for spring practices but at least is on track for some degree of participation at the start of training camp. Lee and Dede Westbrook are the early favorites to draw the most targets from new quarterback Nick Foles, though D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole are also viable candidates to get snaps at wide receiver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...