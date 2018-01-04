Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected back for wild-card game

Lee (ankle) may not practice at any point this week, but the Jaguars are optimistic the wideout will be available for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Lee has yet to return to practice and missed the Jaguars' final two regular-season contests after suffering the right ankle injury in a Week 15 win over the Texans. The lack of activity the last couple of weeks calls into question how effective Lee might be if he's given clearance to play Sunday, so unless the 26-year-old is able to get in some extended practice reps Thursday or Friday, his role would likely be limited in the first round of the playoffs. The Jaguars at least reclaimed some health at receiver while Lee has been sidelined after Allen Hurns (ankle) returned from a six-game absence to play 47 snaps and haul in three of five targets in the Week 17 loss to the Titans.