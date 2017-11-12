Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected to play Sunday
Lee (knee) will play Sunday against the Chargers, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lee has been banged up pretty good the last three weeks, missing practice time and ending up on injury reports due to rib and knee injuries, but will start Sunday's 1:00 PM EDT game. Despite the nagging injuries, he's turned in his best stretch of the season, catching 17 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars are known for running the ball and will certainly feature that aspect of the offense against the Chargers, the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, but getting Lee involved will prevent the defense from focusing solely on stopping running back Leonard Fournette.
