Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected to play Sunday

Lee (knee) will play Sunday against the Bengals, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Lee is listed as questionable on the official injury report, but has said he expects to play. Still, fantasy players will want to double check his status before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories