Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected to suit up Sunday
Lee (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills, barring a setback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, Lee, who logged a limited practice Friday, would be used situationally in the event that he suits up, as expected, for Sunday's playoff game. In such a scenario, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Allen Hurns would also be in line to see work in the Jaguars' wideout corps in Sunday's 1:05 ET kickoff.
