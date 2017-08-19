Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expects to play Week 1
Lee (ankle) anticipates playing in the Jaguars' Week 1 matchup with the Texans, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.
Lee's high-ankle sprain recently left many questioning his potential availability for the team's regular season opener, but he affirmed his belief Saturday that he should rejoin the group in time for that contest. High-ankle sprains have a relatively high reinjury rate, so it's something he may have to work through during the regular season, but he will likely rest it as long as he can to heal up. Lee's absence during the preseason opens the door for others further down the depth chart to receive an extended look.
