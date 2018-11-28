Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Eyeing return for 2019 opener
Lee (knee) said Wednesday that he's pleased with the progress he's made since undergoing surgery in August to repair his ACL and plans to be on the field for the Jaguars' 2019 regular-season opener, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lee noted that the surgery he underwent also addressed a prior PCL injury along with some general cleanup. Because the procedure was performed during the preseason, Lee will have a realistic shot to make it back for the start of the 2019 campaign, though there's a good chance he'll face limitations on some level in training camp. While the 27-year-old has been sidelined throughout the current season, the Jaguars haven't had another receiver emerge as a clear No. 1 option, though Dede Westbrook (43 receptions for 528 yards and four touchdowns) and Donte Moncrief (34 receptions for 517 yards and three scores) have benefited the most from added volume in Lee's stead.
