Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Finds the end zone

Lee reeled in eight of 12 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Bengals.

Lee's first touchdown of the season came midway through the second quarter when he beat his man on a quick slant for a three-yard touchdown. Lee's career started off to a rocky start, but now -- in Year 4 -- he's building momentum and has become Blake Bortles' go-to target in the absence of Allen Robinson. Lee has provided consistency in a pass offense devoid of much action, reaching double-digit targets in two of the past three weeks while topping 60 yard receiving in five of his last seven games.

