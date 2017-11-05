Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Finds the end zone
Lee reeled in eight of 12 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Bengals.
Lee's first touchdown of the season came midway through the second quarter when he beat his man on a quick slant for a three-yard touchdown. Lee's career started off to a rocky start, but now -- in Year 4 -- he's building momentum and has become Blake Bortles' go-to target in the absence of Allen Robinson. Lee has provided consistency in a pass offense devoid of much action, reaching double-digit targets in two of the past three weeks while topping 60 yard receiving in five of his last seven games.
