Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Gets carted off field
Lee was carted off the field Saturday against the Falcons after suffering an apparent left knee injury, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
With the departures of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns in the offseason, Lee has served as the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver throughout training camp and the preseason. However, Lee is in danger of missing time due to a low hit from the Falcons' Damontae Kazee. Expect the Jaguars to hone in on a diagnosis in due time.
