Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Gets good news from MRI
Lee (ankle) is expected to return for the playoffs, if not sooner, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After Sunday's X-rays came back negative, Lee got more good news from an MRI on Monday. The possibility for a return within the next couple weeks suggests he avoided a high-ankle sprain, an injury that likely would've jeopardized his availability for the Jaguars' upcoming playoff run. Of course, an absence for Week 16 in San Francisco is still quite possible, potentially leaving Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole to serve as Jacksonville's top wide receivers against a vulnerable 49ers secondary. Meanwhile, Allen Hurns (ankle) hasn't played since Week 10 and was listed as a non-participant for every practice last week.
