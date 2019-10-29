Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Going to IR

The Jaguars placed Lee (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Lee was in obvious pain when he left the field Sunday against the Jets, never to return. While the nature and severity of this injury is unknown, he may have played his last down of the season. If so, he'll end it with a miserable 3-18-0 line on four targets across six appearances.

