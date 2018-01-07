Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Held without catch in postseason win

Lee (ankle) rushed once for five yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card win over the Bills.

Both Lee and fellow starter Allen Hurns were shut out of the receiving end of the stat sheet altogether on an afternoon when Blake Bortles could only muster 87 passing yards. Notably, Lee saw rookies Dede Westbrook and Leonard Fournette gobble up 13 targets between them, a scenario that will likely need to be at least partly tweaked in next Sunday's AFC divisional-round road tilt against the Steelers. Lee brought in two of four targets for 49 yards in a Week 5 defeat of Pittsburgh, accounting for over half of Bortles' 95 yards through the air that afternoon.