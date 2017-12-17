Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Hurts ankle, questionable to return

Lee exited Sunday's game against the Texans with a right ankle injury and is questionable to return, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lee needed assistance from two trainers to leave the field, so it's possible that he might be done for the day. The wideout didn't record a catch before departing, so fantasy owners counting on him in DFS contests or playoff lineups will hope that he's able to recuperate on the sideline and return later in the contest. If Lee is unable to return, however, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole would rank as the Jaguars' primary wideouts.