Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Hurts ankle, questionable to return
Lee exited Sunday's game against the Texans with a right ankle injury and is questionable to return, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lee needed assistance from two trainers to leave the field, so it's possible that he might be done for the day. The wideout didn't record a catch before departing, so fantasy owners counting on him in DFS contests or playoff lineups will hope that he's able to recuperate on the sideline and return later in the contest. If Lee is unable to return, however, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole would rank as the Jaguars' primary wideouts.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.