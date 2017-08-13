Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Injury not considered serious
Lee's leg injury isn't considered serious, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Considering Lee exited Sunday's practice with an air cast on his right leg, it appears the Jaguars dodged a bullet here if the injury indeed isn't much of a concern. However, his timeline for a return still isn't clear. Fortunately, Allen Hurns (undisclosed) returned to practice this weekend and should operate as the clear-cut No. 2 option behind Allen Robinson until Lee is back in the fold.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Exits with air cast on leg•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Competing with Hurns•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Active for Week 17 versus Colts•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...