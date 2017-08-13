Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Injury not considered serious

Lee's leg injury isn't considered serious, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Considering Lee exited Sunday's practice with an air cast on his right leg, it appears the Jaguars dodged a bullet here if the injury indeed isn't much of a concern. However, his timeline for a return still isn't clear. Fortunately, Allen Hurns (undisclosed) returned to practice this weekend and should operate as the clear-cut No. 2 option behind Allen Robinson until Lee is back in the fold.

