Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Knee issue a concern
Though coach Doug Marrone noted after Saturday's preseason game that doctors won't know the extent of Lee's knee injury until Sunday, he acknowledged that it "looked bad," the Jaguars' official site reports.
Lee was poised to head into the coming season as a key member of the Jaguars receiving corps. If he is forced to miss an extended period of time, which looks quite plausible at this stage, added opportunities and targets would open up for the likes of Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and D.J. Chark.
