Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Lands on preseason PUP list
Lee (knee) will start training camp on the Jaguars' preseason PUP list.
Lee, who tore his ACL last August and missed the entire 2018 season, still has his sights set on being available for Week 1 action, but it's not surprising that the Jaguars are proceeding cautiously with the wideout. Lee's absence from training camp practices out of the gate will cost him a chance to develop a quick rapport with new QB Nick Foles, but once he's back in the mix, Lee should be able to re-claim a starting role alongside Dede Westbrook, with D.J. Chark, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and Terrelle Pryor also set to jostle for depth chart slotting.
