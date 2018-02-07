Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Leads team in receptions in 2017

Lee led the Jaguars with 56 catches and ranked second in receiving yards (702) while appearing in 14 regular-season contests during the 2017 season.

After the Jaguars lost Allen Robinson (knee) to a torn ACL in Week 1, Lee became the de facto No. 1 option and enjoyed a relatively productive season in what was a conservative passing attack. Lee was targeted 96 times across his 14 games, just nine fewer than he saw in 2016, when he appeared in all 16 contests. Lee will be a free agent this offseason but the prevailing belief is that the Jaguars would like to bring him back at the right price. The question is whether another franchise in need of a playmaker at receiver will be willing to pay up for Lee's services.