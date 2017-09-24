Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Leads team in targets again
Lee caught four of seven targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 44-7 win over the Ravens in London.
Lee had a 35-yard gain on the opening drive and caught three more passes within the first 20 minutes of the game, but he was shut out the rest of the contest as the Jaguars pulled away from the Ravens. Lee did draw the target on two straight plays from the Baltimore 5-yard line in the second quarter, accounting for his first two red-zone looks of the season. He's led the team in targets in both games since Allen Robinson suffered a torn ACL, but teammate Allen Hurns has found the end zone twice despite drawing half as many targets in that span. Lee's volume eventually figures to pay dividends, perhaps starting with a favorable Week 4 road matchup against the Jets.
