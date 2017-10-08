Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Leads team with four targets
Lee (ribs) caught two of four targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 30-9 win at Pittsburgh.
Lee was easily Jacksonville's most impactful receiver in a game that saw Blake Bortles throw just 14 passes. No other Jaguars receiver produced more than 21 yards and Lee's four targets were good for the team lead as well. It's apparent that this offense lacks reliable fantasy contributors besides running back Leonard Fournette, who racked up almost twice as many rushing yards (181) as Bortles did through the air (95) in this one.
