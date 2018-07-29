Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Leaves practice due to injury

Lee was removed from Saturday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Set to serve as the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver this season following the departures of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, Lee was knocked from practice at the end of a pass breakup by cornerback Tyler Patmon. The exact nature of the concern is unknown, but Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com speculated that Lee injured his left shoulder. With Donte Moncrief (ankle) also sidelined in the early days of training camp, the Jaguars' top healthy wideouts are Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and 2018 second-round pick D.J. Chark.

