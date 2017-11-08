Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely out for practice Wednesday

Lee (knee) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

The news isn't surprising, given that Lee's practice time has been managed carefully the past three weeks due to the knee issue. Lee's limited workouts haven't prevented him from taking the field in any of the Jaguars' last three games, with the wideout accumulating 17 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown during that span. Even if he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Lee should still be expected to suit up for the contest.