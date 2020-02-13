Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely to be cut

Lee (shoulder) likely will be released this offseason for salary cap reasons, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.

Lee never had much chance to make good on his four-year, $34 contract, suffering an ACL tear in August 2018 and then dealing with knee, foot and shoulder injuries in 2019. The 28-year-old wide receiver won't be back in Jacksonville for 2020 unless he accepts a sizable pay cut.