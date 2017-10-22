Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely to face Colts

Lee (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lee is officially listed as questionable after a limited practice Friday (and sitting out Wednesday and Thursday), but it was apparently enough to get him ready to face the Colts. He has dealt with a few different injury issues of late, but with Allen Robinson out for the season, the Jags will continue to rely on Lee and Allen Hurns in the passing game.