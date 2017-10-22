Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely to face Colts
Lee (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Lee is officially listed as questionable after a limited practice Friday (and sitting out Wednesday and Thursday), but it was apparently enough to get him ready to face the Colts. He has dealt with a few different injury issues of late, but with Allen Robinson out for the season, the Jags will continue to rely on Lee and Allen Hurns in the passing game.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable after limited practice Friday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Friday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss second straight practice•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Starts week absent with knee injury•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No longer on injury report•
-
Week 7 injury updates
Leonard Fournette's status is one for Fantasy players to keep a close eye on heading into action...
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...