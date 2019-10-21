Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely to return Week 8

Coach Doug Marrone said Lee (ankle) is expected to return Week 8 against the Jets, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lee missed Sunday's win at Cincinnati due to a "minor to moderate" ankle sprain, which didn't allow him to practice last week. The best sign that he's on pace to return will be attendance at Wednesday's session and continued activity throughout the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories