Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely to sit out practice Thursday

Lee (ribs) isn't expected to participate in the Jaguars' practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The Jaguars should relay later Thursday whether or not Lee did in fact remain sidelined for the practice session, but assuming that's the case, it would put his status for the Week 5 game against the Steelers in serious jeopardy. If Lee, who was also sidelined for Wednesday's practice with the injury, ends up sitting out Sunday, Allen Hurns would likely act as the Jaguars' lead receiver, with the likes of Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn also in store for more snaps on offense than usual.