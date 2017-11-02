Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely to sit out second straight practice

Lee (knee) isn't expected to partake in practice Thursday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

After sitting out practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the Jaguars' last game in Week 7 against the Colts, Lee appears poised to do the same heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Bengals. The Jaguars are likely just giving Lee some extra maintenance time more than anything else, and if his Week 7 practice pattern is any indication, look for the wideout to turn in a limited practice Friday. Assuming that he's able to do that, Lee would reprise his normal starting role Sunday and serve as one of the top targets in the Jaguars' passing game.