Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice Thursday

Lee (ribs) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Lee practiced fully Wednesday, but it's quite possible that his limitations Thursday were maintenance-related, as opposed to the result of a setback. Friday's final injury report will shed added clarity on that front. Lee parlayed his 34 snaps (out of a possible 54) in Week 5's Leonard Fournette-fueled 30-9 win over the Steelers into two catches on four targets for a team-high 49 receiving yards.