Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice Thursday
Lee (ribs) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Lee practiced fully Wednesday, but it's quite possible that his limitations Thursday were maintenance-related, as opposed to the result of a setback. Friday's final injury report will shed added clarity on that front. Lee parlayed his 34 snaps (out of a possible 54) in Week 5's Leonard Fournette-fueled 30-9 win over the Steelers into two catches on four targets for a team-high 49 receiving yards.
More News
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.