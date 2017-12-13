Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice Wednesday

Lee (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Lee's practice reps have been managed of late, so we suspect that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. He's played in all 13 of the Jaguars' games this season, en route to hauling in 56 passes (on 96 targets) for 702 yards and three TDs in that span.

