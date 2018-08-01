Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited in practice

Lee (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

In his return to the field from a few days off, Lee wasn't unleashed fully, but it's only a matter of time due to the lack of severity of his left shoulder injury. The activity was far more than fellow wideout Donte Moncrief (knee) was able to muster -- work on a side field -- so Lee is closing in on a return to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Taken collectively, the Jaguars boast a nice array of talent in the receiving corps, with Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and D.J. Chark joining Lee and Moncrief.

