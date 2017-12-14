Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited Thursday
Lee (foot) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
As has been the case for most of the season, the Jaguars are content to regularly manage Lee's practice reps to preserve his health, so his limited session Thursday shouldn't concern fantasy owners heading into the wideout's Week 15 matchup with the Texans. After being held to one reception for 13 yards in a loss to the Cardinals in Week 12, Lee has bounced back with 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown over Jacksonville's last two contests.
