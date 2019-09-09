Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited to 12 snaps
Lee finished with no targets on 12 snaps in Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs.
Lee had a minimal role in his first game back from last year's ACL injury, tying Keelan Cole for the fourth-most snaps among Jacksonville wide receivers. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew filled in capably for an injured Nick Foles (broken clavicle), allowing Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark and Chris Conley to combine for 273 yards and three touchdowns (one apiece). There's no guarantee Lee gets more playing time Week 2 in Houston.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...