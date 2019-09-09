Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited to 12 snaps

Lee finished with no targets on 12 snaps in Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs.

Lee had a minimal role in his first game back from last year's ACL injury, tying Keelan Cole for the fourth-most snaps among Jacksonville wide receivers. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew filled in capably for an injured Nick Foles (broken clavicle), allowing Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark and Chris Conley to combine for 273 yards and three touchdowns (one apiece). There's no guarantee Lee gets more playing time Week 2 in Houston.