Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited Wednesday

Lee (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Lee has been managing his knee issue since Week 7, but he hasn't missed any games this season and could well be removed from the Jaguars' injury report by the end of the week. With Allen Hurns (ankle) still hurting, look for Lee to remain busy once again Sunday against the Cardinals. Lee -- who hauled in five catches for 45 yards in the Jaguars' Week 11 win over the Browns -- has combined for 19 catches for 175 yards and two scores over his last three outings.