Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as active Sunday
Lee (knee) is listed active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
With Allen Robinson (knee) out for the season, Lee and Allen Hurns profile as the Jaguars' top wideout options. Assuming his knee doesn't flare up Sunday, Lee figures to see his share of looks against a leaky Colts pass defense, after hauling in five of his 10 targets for 83 yards in Week 6's loss to the Rams. Lee is averaging 48.5 receiving yards to date, but has yet to find the end zone.
