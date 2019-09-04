Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as full participant

Lee (knee) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Lee is listed as a starter on the Jaguars' posted depth chart, but it's unclear how big a role he'll see out of the gate after having missed all of the 2018 season with an ACL injury. With that in mind, look for Lee, Chris Conley and D.J. Chark to compete for early-season slotting behind top wideout Dede Westbrook.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week