Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as limited Monday
Lee (knee) is listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report.
Lee continues to deal with the residue of the torn ACL in his right knee suffered in August 2018. After he managed to play 12 offensive snaps in the regular-season opener, he was held out entirely Week 2. Perhaps the Jaguars were exercising caution with two games in the span of five days, but his status bears watching in advance of Thursday's contest against the Titans.
