Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable after limited practice Friday

Lee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after turning in a limited practice Friday.

Allen Hurns has started at wideout the last five games since Allen Robinson sustained a season-ending knee injury, so his Week 7 role is secure. However, if Lee is out or limited Sunday, some combination of Keelan Cole, Arrelious Benn, Jaelen Strong and Max McCaffrey will be called upon to help out. Of that group, Cole saw the biggest workload (41 snaps) in Week 6.