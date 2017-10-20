Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable after limited practice Friday
Lee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after turning in a limited practice Friday.
Allen Hurns has started at wideout the last five games since Allen Robinson sustained a season-ending knee injury, so his Week 7 role is secure. However, if Lee is out or limited Sunday, some combination of Keelan Cole, Arrelious Benn, Jaelen Strong and Max McCaffrey will be called upon to help out. Of that group, Cole saw the biggest workload (41 snaps) in Week 6.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Friday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss second straight practice•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Starts week absent with knee injury•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...