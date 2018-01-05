Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable following limited practice Friday
Lee (sprained ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills after logging a limited practice Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports. "I thought he looked good; better than I envisioned," coach Doug Marrone noted of the wideout after practice Friday.
Given the postseason context, we'd expect Lee to give it a go for Sunday's 1:05 ET kickoff, though that outcome can't be considered a lock. In such a scenario, Marrone suggested that the Jaguars wouldn't be inclined to dress an extra receiver in case Lee is unable to finish the contest. "If we put him up, we expect him to make it through the game," Marrone added Friday. Lee, who last saw game action on Dec. 17, finished up the 2017 season with 56 catches on 96 targets for 702 yards and three TDs in 14 outings. If he ends up out or limited at all this weekend, added opportunities would be on tap for Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Allen Hurns
