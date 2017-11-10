Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Lee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.
Lee has started the Jaguars' last two games after missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so we'd expect him to be out there Sunday, logging his ninth straight start this season. He's coming off an eight-catch (on 12 targets) effort Week 9 that resulted in a team-high 75 yards and touchdown -- in a contest in which he was on the field for 82 percent of the Jaguars' snaps on offense. Overall, Lee is averaging four catches for 54.8 yards per game, but he's picked up the pace over his last three outings, having combined for 17 catches for 230 yards and a TD in that span.
