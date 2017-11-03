Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable this week
Lee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after returning to a limited practice Friday.
Lee's Week 9 status should thus be monitored as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches, but for his part, the wideout expects to be fine for the contest, per Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL. That's a notion echoed by Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union, with Lee having combined for nine catches on 16 targets for 155 yards and a TD over his last two outings prior to the Jaguars' Week 8 bye.
