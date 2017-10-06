Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable
Lee (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Fortunately for those considering Lee in Week 5 lineups, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If the wideout -- who has logged 13 catches for 159 yards over the team's first four games -- doesn't play (or is limited) opposite fellow starter Allen Hurns, some combo of Arrelious Benn, Keelan Cole and Max McCaffrey will be called upon to help fill in.
