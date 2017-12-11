Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Makes five grabs in win
Lee (knee) brought in five of six targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.
Lee continues to work through a minor knee issue and remain reasonably productive, with Sunday marking his fifth game over the last six with at least five receptions. The 26-year-old USC product has also recorded all three of his touchdowns on the season over that stretch and has been effective as part of an emerging three-pronged attack at wideout for quarterback Blake Bortles. With three games remaining, Lee needs just eight receptions and 150 yards to surpass the career-best 63 catches and 851 yards he posted in 2016. He'll look to continue building toward both marks in a Week 15 battle against the Texans.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Cleared to face 'Hawks•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Best game of season in Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Avoids injury designation•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Starts week limited•
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...