Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Makes five grabs in win

Lee (knee) brought in five of six targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.

Lee continues to work through a minor knee issue and remain reasonably productive, with Sunday marking his fifth game over the last six with at least five receptions. The 26-year-old USC product has also recorded all three of his touchdowns on the season over that stretch and has been effective as part of an emerging three-pronged attack at wideout for quarterback Blake Bortles. With three games remaining, Lee needs just eight receptions and 150 yards to surpass the career-best 63 catches and 851 yards he posted in 2016. He'll look to continue building toward both marks in a Week 15 battle against the Texans.